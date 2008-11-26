Pokemon To Cover Your Hacking Cough

Pikachu to the rescue! Just got back from the doctor's — the morning was spent at the doctor's office. Both the kid and I are a tad under the weather.
So after hitting the chemist, we got masks for when we visit the baby (as not to get it sick). Mini-Bash picked himself something I had never seen: a Pokémon mask! Then again, I'd never really looked. This mask comes with stickers for easy customisation.
Amazing to see how much branding that franchise gets.
Can't believe with all the puns it hasn't been said....
Pick ahhhh ahhhh ahhhh choooooo!!
Hope you recover from the colds soon.