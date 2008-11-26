PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Pokemon To Cover Your Hacking Cough

Pikachu to the rescue! Just got back from the doctor's — the morning was spent at the doctor's office. Both the kid and I are a tad under the weather.

So after hitting the chemist, we got masks for when we visit the baby (as not to get it sick). Mini-Bash picked himself something I had never seen: a Pokémon mask! Then again, I'd never really looked. This mask comes with stickers for easy customisation.

Amazing to see how much branding that franchise gets.

Comments

  • themepark Guest

    Can't believe with all the puns it hasn't been said....

    Pick ahhhh ahhhh ahhhh choooooo!!

    Hope you recover from the colds soon.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles