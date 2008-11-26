Pokemon To Cover Your Hacking Cough

Pikachu to the rescue! Just got back from the doctor's — the morning was spent at the doctor's office. Both the kid and I are a tad under the weather.

So after hitting the chemist, we got masks for when we visit the baby (as not to get it sick). Mini-Bash picked himself something I had never seen: a Pokémon mask! Then again, I'd never really looked. This mask comes with stickers for easy customisation.

Amazing to see how much branding that franchise gets.