Political Platforming In Super Obama World

Still buzzing after the US Election '08 celebrations/commiserations? The nice thing about this topical SuperMario clone is the way it reaches out to appeal to both Red and Blue states.

Obama supporters can guide the new POTUS-elect on to another stunning victory - this time against Pigs (Pork barrel politics! Do you see what they did there?) and money bag toting lobbyists. McCain supporters can settle for repeatedly plunging the Prez off an Alaskan ice shelf.

The makers promise that Arizona, Illinois, and D.C. levels will be added soon. The Alaskan maps on offer did provide one moment of authentic Biting Satire - a several screens long Bridge to Nowhere that ends in an impassible barrier. Nice touch.

[Super Obama World]