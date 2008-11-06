PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Political Platforming In Super Obama World

Still buzzing after the US Election '08 celebrations/commiserations? The nice thing about this topical SuperMario clone is the way it reaches out to appeal to both Red and Blue states.

Obama supporters can guide the new POTUS-elect on to another stunning victory - this time against Pigs (Pork barrel politics! Do you see what they did there?) and money bag toting lobbyists. McCain supporters can settle for repeatedly plunging the Prez off an Alaskan ice shelf.

The makers promise that Arizona, Illinois, and D.C. levels will be added soon. The Alaskan maps on offer did provide one moment of authentic Biting Satire - a several screens long Bridge to Nowhere that ends in an impassible barrier. Nice touch.

[Super Obama World]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles