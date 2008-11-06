Pong Finally Ported To Whiteboards

Pong, the classic table tennis video game, has been "ported" to just about everything. Tables, clocks, dresses, slot machines, t-shirts, watches... it seems there are few things that haven't been Pong-ed. Today we can add one more: whiteboards, a mainstay of corporate meeting rooms and cubicles. It may be painfully slow, the opportunities to cheat rampant, but still... ooh, aah! Our new president elect is gonna love it.