Pong Finally Ported To Whiteboards

Pong, the classic table tennis video game, has been "ported" to just about everything. Tables, clocks, dresses, slot machines, t-shirts, watches... it seems there are few things that haven't been Pong-ed. Today we can add one more: whiteboards, a mainstay of corporate meeting rooms and cubicles. It may be painfully slow, the opportunities to cheat rampant, but still... ooh, aah! Our new president elect is gonna love it.
I tried to sit through the whole thing, but I skipped to the curvy line bit. How the hell would anybody WIN at this? Maybe if the pen was in your mouth and you had to erase your previous mark with your nose.