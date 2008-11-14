Postal III Big Hit At Random Tuscon Comic Convention

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The first annual Tuscon Comic Con took place this past Saturday in Tuscon, Arizona, and Postal developer Running With Scissors was there as the only, and perhaps last video game company represented at the show. Confused fans were given a preview of the upcoming Postal III, and while their 'lovable' mascot Krotchy was banned they still let studio head Vince Desi attend. Go figure.

On behalf of the game industry as a whole, we're terribly sorry you had to see that, Tuscon.

Running With Scissors Sprints into Tucson Comic Con

POSTAL III Preview at Inaugural Event

Tucson, AZ POSTAL creators Running With Scissors (RWS) represented the video game industry as more than 1,500 fans of all forms of popular culture descended on the first annual Tucson Comic Con on Saturday, November 8th at Tucson's Four Points Sheraton.

RWS stood among comic book booths and superhero action figures with a POSTAL III preview and more swag than Sarah Palin brought back to Alaska. As the sole video game at the show, the booth was besieged by curious fans dressed as Imperial Star Troopers and Watchmen characters throughout the entire event.

RWS character Krotchy wasn't permitted entry due to the large number of under-18 year olds. However, copies of the M rated "Postal" DVD were given away as prizes because "that's the way we roll," explained RWS' own Iron Man, Vince Desi, adding: ""Holy Crap, Batman! Tucson's first Comic Con was Da-sheet." Then, turning briefly serious, Desi concluded, "It's a real boner... I mean honour for RWS to be a part of this premier event."

"Given the turnout and over forty vendors the folks behind the Tucson Comic Con hope to make this a regular affair. "We hope that this gets bigger and better every year and that more people will want to be involved," event honcho Mike Olivares told RWS.

For more information on Postal games and gear, as well as updates on the development of POSTAL III visit our new expanded site www.gopostal.com and be sure to visit PostalNation.net for in-depth coverage of the RWS scene.

