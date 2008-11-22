Pre-order GTA IV PC Now, Get Vice City Free... Now

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

We suppose that if you've resisted the urge to buy into Grand Theft Auto IV this long, opting to wait for the superior Windows version, you may have waited on a copy of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, as well. Valve and Rockstar Games must think so too, as they're offering a deal to pre-purchasers of GTA IV via Steam, tossing in a gratis copy of Vice City if you throw down the cash now. Not the world's most earth-shattering deal, but ten bucks is ten bucks, and you get something new now to while away the time until GTA IV unlocks on December 2nd.

  • Bob Doyle Guest

    Wats the price?

  • RINO Guest

    i want this copy as free please i have a better performance system i dont give to any body

  • udesh indeewara Guest

    GTA IV, GTA 3

