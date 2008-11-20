Prepare For Punch-Out With These Tacky Wii Boxing Gloves

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Everlast, as you may be aware, are kind of a big deal in the world of boxing goods. They make, among other things, boxing gloves. Gloves like these ones, which are unique amongst their range by being designed less for punching men in the mouth with, and more for helping you swing your Wii Remote around like an idiot. Priced at $US30, they include straps for the peripherals and holes so you can still use the buttons. Hopefully they're not as padded as real ones; we want people punching themselves in the face while regretting their purchase to really learn from the mistake.

A Video Gamer's Substitute for the Heavy Bag and the Ring [NY Times, via Go Nintendo]

