Press Your Luck Revived For Consoles, PC, iPhone

Short-lived classic game show Press Your Luck is returning in video game form for consoles, PCs, iPods and iPhones thanks to Montreal-based developer Ludia Inc. They're the team responsible for the recently shipped The Price Is Right video games for the Wii, Nintendo DS and PC, which may or may not have been any good.

Whatever! Press Your Luck will feature thousands of trivia questions, a new "big board" and, most importantly, "never-before-seen animated antics" from the show's iconic Whammy. Awesome.

The game is slated to ship in 2009. Ready your giant button-slapping arm!

Video Games Based on Hit Game Show Develop in Montreal [MediaCaster via Destructoid]