Price Drops? Nintendo President Not A Fan

Nintendo president Satoru Iwata doesn't seem like the biggest fan of the price drop. He says:

This is my personal thinking, but when the model's price-tag drops over time, manufacturers are telling consumers it's better to wait, and I've always thought that was a mistake.

Over the console's lifetime, companies are able to reduce manufacturing costs. Some companies pass those savings onto the console. Iwata apparently thinks this is a mistake? Not really. He goes on to say that it's important that the first people who go out and support a product aren't made to feel like they bought something at a loss. Point!

Nintendo wants everyone to pay the same price because Nintendo cares about you, me and mad profits.

