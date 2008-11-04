Price Drops? Nintendo President Not A Fan

Nintendo president Satoru Iwata doesn't seem like the biggest fan of the price drop. He says:
This is my personal thinking, but when the model's price-tag drops over time, manufacturers are telling consumers it's better to wait, and I've always thought that was a mistake.
Over the console's lifetime, companies are able to reduce manufacturing costs. Some companies pass those savings onto the console. Iwata apparently thinks this is a mistake? Not really. He goes on to say that it's important that the first people who go out and support a product aren't made to feel like they bought something at a loss. Point!
Nintendo wants everyone to pay the same price because Nintendo cares about you, me and mad profits.
Iwata Interview [Touch-DS.jp via オレ的なゲーム速報]
