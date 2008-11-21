PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Prince Of Persia: Balancing Open World With Story

Prince of Persia producer Ben Mattes, narrative designer Andrew Walsh, and level designer Michael McIntyre discuss the challenges of balancing a rich, immersive story with the open-world nature of the new game. Past PoP games have been strictly linear affairs, making it much easier to know how long the characters have been together, what they've already accomplished, etc. I think their solution is rather interesting, but of course I'll have to see it in practice.

On a completely separate note, how about that voice acting? The Price is Nolan North, who you might remember from everything, including Nathan in Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, one of the best acted games ever. A bit more polished than I imagined, but I trust the direction North went with. Eilika is voiced by Kari Wahlgren, who was Haruko in the anime FLCL, so she is full of win, plus you gotta feel for a voice actor who has to say "sluice gates".

Comments

  • Tangoto Guest

    That chin is beyond dimpled.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles