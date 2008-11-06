Prinny Asks 'Can I Really Be the Hero?' In English This February

NIS America has confirmed today, officially, that the Prinny-starring PSP side-scroller known in Japan as Prinny: Ore ga Shujinko de Iinsuka? will be getting a North American release early next year. Sure, it was all over but for the press release weeks ago, with said press release for the Disgaea spin-off landing in our inbox earlier today.
Now known as Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero?, expect to see it on or around Feb. 17, 2009 at a game retailer near you. The PlayStation Portable game will see you taking command of 1,000 Prinnies, stealing tanks, UFOs and penguin-butt slamming your foes. We're excited! Are you?
NIS America announces Prinny™: Can I Really Be the Hero? on PlayStation®Portable! [NIS America]
