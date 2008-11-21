PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Print Version Of EGM May Be On Its Way Out

Ziff Davis may shutter Electronic Gaming Monthly, according to Jason Young, CEO of the ailing publisher. The company announced earlier this week it was shutting down the print version of PC Magazine, a publication that has been in existence for 27 years, shifting focus to its online sibling. And it may do the same for EGM.

Next year will be EGM's 20th year in print, should it last until summer of 2009 for its two decade anniversary. Young tells the New York Times that Ziff Davis is "considering" moving EGM to an online-only format on 1UP.com, but would not make the decision before end of year.

Young blamed rising costs associated with print and decreased advertising as reasons for the closing of PC Magazine.

Ziff Davis filed for bankruptcy earlier this year and is working on eliminating its debt. The publisher has shut down a number of print pubs over the past few years, including the Official PlayStation Magazine, GMR and most recently Games For Windows: The Magazine.

PC Magazine, a Flagship for Ziff Davis, Will Cease Printing a Paper Version [New York Times via Gamasutra]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles