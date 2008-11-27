Professor Layton, The Animated Feature Film

It was inevitable. Professor Layton, the DS title from developer Level 5, is getting an anime feature film.

Titled Professor Layton: The First Movie (there will be others?), the flick is slated for January 2010 in Japan and will follow the adventures of Professor Layton and his young assistant, Luke. This isn't the series first foray into features. Last year, Level 5 announced a live action Professor Layton film.

New details have emerged about the Layton anime. It will be produced by Japanese studio TOHO and will get an entirely new story drafted by Level 5 president Akihiro Hino. Hino is the brains behind all the previous Layton games as well as directing the forthcoming Dragon Quest IX. The game's voice actors will reprise their roles for the feature animated films.

Besides the Layton anime, Level 5 does have a strong anime pedigree. The company is also collaborating with Japanese animation company Studio Ghibli for the upcoming Ninokuni: The Another World.

