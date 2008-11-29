PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

PS3 Destroy All Humans NOT Cancelled - In Europe

Eh, What? You know how two days ago we told you about THQ cancelling Destroy All Humans on the PS3? Due to 'development issues'? Yeah, well, that might not exactly be the case.

Speaking to Eurogamer, a THQ spokesperson said that the latest DAH game would only be an Xbox exclusive in North America - due to the company being unable to finish the PS3 version by the games early release date in that territory.

"Destroy all Humans: Path of the Furon will be released on both the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 formats on February 13th 2009 across Europe," said the THQ person.

Odd.

Destroy All Humans PS3 coming to Europe

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles