PS3 Exclusive Ryu Ga Gotoku 3 Dated

SEGA has dated yakuza adventure Ryu Ga Gotoku 3, the fourth entry in the franchise known as Yakuza abroad. It will be out February 26 for ¥7,980 ($128).

Those who pre-order will get a copy of Ryu Ga Gotoku 3 night club mag Kamutai, which includes an urban map pointing out all the hotspots in the hostess water trade. SEGA has used the mock Kamutai booklets as giveaways for previous Ryu Ga Gotoku titles.

On the cover of the newest edition are models from Japanese magazine Koakuma Ageha, including Osaka-native Rina Sakurai (and sticker picture queen) who's in Arcade Mania.