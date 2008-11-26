PS3 Update 2.53 Makes Flash Bigger

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Hot on the heels of the monumentally ho-hum version 2.52 update, Sony is ready to unleash an all-new world of excitement with firmware update 2.53, scheduled for release tomorrow.

According to the update notes, the firmware update will introduce full-screen support for Adobe Flash Player content in the web browser, meaning you'll be able to full-screen your choppy internet porn instead of just sitting really close the the TV and squinting.

The writers from the future on the PlayStation website mention that firmware 2.53 was released on November 26th. Our time stream should be catching up to theirs shortly.

PLAYSTATION®3 System Software Update [PlayStation.com]

