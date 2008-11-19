PSN Boasts 14 Million Active Users

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

We recently passed the PlayStation 3's 2nd birthday, and of course the official PlayStation Blog couldn't let that sort of milestone pass without taking a moment to praise themselves for their efforts. In his celebratory post yesterday, PlayStation director of hardware marketing John Koller reveals that things are going very well indeed for the console, with truly huge numbers

PlayStation Network has truly hit its stride with unique downloadable games and a video delivery service featuring movies, TV shows, and original programming that you can watch in HD with your PS3, or bring with you on your PSP. And with 14 million active accounts and 273 million pieces of content downloaded, we know that you're thirsting for this digital entertainment.

For those of you keeping score, that's 4.2 million more users and 100 million more downloads that just five months ago. Way to grow, PlayStation 3!

