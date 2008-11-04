Wow, check out the Gallagher watermelon smashing physics in this game. Amazing. Fortunately they added that, because otherwise it would have looked a bit like a bland shooter that was developed using a check list. Blind fire: Check. Cover: Check. Take Downs: Check.
Quantum of Solace Shows Off Watermelon Killing
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
looks fun, though it would be difficult to beat GoldenEye