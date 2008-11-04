Quantum of Solace Shows Off Watermelon Killing

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Wow, check out the Gallagher watermelon smashing physics in this game. Amazing. Fortunately they added that, because otherwise it would have looked a bit like a bland shooter that was developed using a check list. Blind fire: Check. Cover: Check. Take Downs: Check.

Comments

  • Patrick Guest

    looks fun, though it would be difficult to beat GoldenEye

    0

