Quentin Tarantino Rewrites Team Fortress 2

The Demoman is pissed. He wants his briefcase back, along with the intelligence, or whatever is stashed in there. The end result is Pulp Fortress, an all too brief Pulp Fiction-meets-Team Fortress 2 mash-up.

This clever little machinima is full of the foul language Tarantino is famous for, so keep your speakers down low. But once you hear the Scout voice by "Brett" it's hard to look at him the same way. Summary: we want more, please.