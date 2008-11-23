Rachel from Friends Discovers the Wii

So, after you've flung mud at Lara Croft for stealing your husband, and gotten everyone to sympathise with you against an actress with a Q score of 24 (no mean feat), what do you do for an encore? Why, you go out and discover the Wii. Jennifer Aniston reveals as much in an interview with The New York Times Magazine this weekend. She says she's peeked at Facebook and peered into its heart of darkness. But the Wii is much more to her liking.

[Facebook is]not for me. I'd be opening myself up too much. I don't want to sound like a complete innocent — I've looked at things, of course. But it's such spewing. If I look at it, I'll be affected. It's like dancing with the devil. But I have spent hours on FirstDibs.com, looking at furniture. And I like to play Scrabble. And poker. I discovered Wii this weekend. I'm a late bloomer.

Jennifer, baby! Glad to have you aboard as a gamer! Have we got a new AAA-release for you to try out!

