Rare About-Faces; Teeny-Tiny SDTV Text Will Be Fixed

Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts players gaming on antique standard-defiinition television sets have in some cases been unable to read dialogue text, which shows up fine on HDTV sets. This is kind of an issue as there's no voice acting in the game and the dialogue delivers clues for what you're supposed to do next. Originall, Rare's George Killion said SDTV was SOL and there would be no fix.

Comes now George to pass word from Microsoft PR that the text issue will in fact be patched. Here is the statement, posted on the Banjo Blog.

"It has come to our attention that people are experiencing subtitle [dialogue text]readability issues with Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts on Standard Definition TVs. We would like to assure you that contrary to earlier reports, we are aware of the issue and currently working on a title update to be released within the next 30 days that will fix it for those with Standard Definition TVs. We're committed to ensuring all fans of the franchise are able to have the best experience possible with Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts."

No word on when the patch is available, but it sounds like it's a priority if Microsoft PR is taking charge.

