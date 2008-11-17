Rare Tips New Games in Banjo?



Is it guerrilla marketing when you're doing it in your own game? Cranky Gamers UK noticed that Easter egg in Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, which declares we've got "new Killer Instinct, Battletoads and Jet Force Gemini games," on the way. "Even Ghoulies 2!" Whoa. But then they say, "Oh, you'll never believe that." Screw it, I will. This qualifies as an announcement and I am committing Rare to this, even though there's nothing on the Rare Web site yet, and a Killer Instinct sequel has long been involved in cat-and-mouse rumour games.

Rare Drop a Massive Bombshell Hidden in Banjo Kazooie! [Cranky Gamers UK, thanks Jordan, Maze, and many others]