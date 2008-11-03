Yo yo. Don't forget, for your chance to win one of two Saints Row packs, including a copy of the game and real spesh limited edition singlet (possibly worn by the Shay), plus a blingin' golf bullet 1GB USB, send a photo of your best made for Kotaku gansta pose to [email protected]. Entries close November 14, dawg... geez, dis gansta shitz hardcore.
Reminder: 2 Saints Row Packs Up For Grabs For (Wannabe) Gangtas
Comments
Damn it... I should of viewed this before I got a Saints Row.