Reminder: Days Left Until Someone Wins Shirt Worn By The Shay

saintsrow-gangsta.jpgThe countdown is on. There's just 3 days left until someone (or sometwo?) wins that Saints Row 2 pack, as worn in all it's gangsta glory by The Shay.

For your chance to win one of two packs- which includes either a PS3 or X360 copy of the game, limited edition basketball singlet and gold bullet 1GB USB- send us photos of your best wannabe gangsta poses, with evidence in the photo that you took it for Kotaku.

You have until November 14!

[Terms and Conditions]

