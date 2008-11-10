Reminder: Gears 2 Comp Going Strong

Phoar. That Gears 2 comp we told you all about last Friday looks set to be a doosy. With weapon ideas ranging from marshmallow flame throwers to rabid crocodile rifles and, a disturbingly high amount of oddly-ingenious human excrement hurling artillery, it'll be a tough one to win- not to mention judge.

So remember, for your chance to win one of five awesome limited edition Gears 2 pack, (worth over 300 bucks each), answer the following, via the comments section, in 25 words or less; What two weapons would you combine to top the Gears of War 2 Lancer?

Entries close 5pm (AEDT), November 14.

[Gears Of War 2 on Kotaku]

[Terms and Conditions]