Reminder: Shirt With Scent Of The Shay Still Up For Grabs

saintsrow-gangsta.jpgYep, that Saints Row 2 shirt worn by the Shay is still up for grabs (not to mention that gold bullet 1GB USB he shoved in his mouth). So remember to win these pieces of earth-shattering memorabilia, as well as a copy of Saints Row 2, you'll have to send us a photo of your best made for Kotaku gansta pose by November 14.

