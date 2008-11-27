Resident Evil 5 360 Co-Op Demo Next Week

Japanese gaming mag Famitsu has revealed that Xbox 360 owners will be getting a special holiday treat next week, as a co-op demo for Capcom's Resident Evil 5 drops on Friday, December 5th.

The demo will consist of two stages, most likely the ones we've seen played through at trade shows throughout the summer, playable in either single player or co-op modes. Also in the article is news that Resident Evil 5 (okay, Biohazard 5) is being pushed up a week exclusively in Japan, now slated for release on March 5th instead of the 12th.

Keep in mind that the announcement only covers Japan, and only regards the Xbox 360, so PlayStation owners and non-Japanese folk will just have to wait while we poke Capcom vigorously with a stick.



