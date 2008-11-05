Resident Evil 5 Dated For PC

We all knew, didn't we? Sure as eggs is eggs and God made little kittens, Resident Evil 5 was going to shamble on to the PC. Capcom did keep us hanging on,though - evading the issue like a Spec. Ops agent dodging an animated corpse.

But today, thanks to an otherwise unrelated post about Street Fighter IV, Capcom seem to have not only confirmed a PC port but to have dated its release.

Look there - at the bottom of MCV's SFIV UK Release coverage are the words 'Resident Evil 5 - PS3, 360, PC - March 13th', just nestling there like a diamond in the rough. Oh Capcom, you shouldn't have.

