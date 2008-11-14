PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Resident Evil 5 Producer On Resident Evil 2 Remake Chances

Capcom's entering the home stretch for Resident Evil 5 — or better yet, the home stretch of the home stretch. The game's out next spring, and the game's producer, Jun Takeuchi, hinted to game site Eurogamer than an announcement was forthcoming. When quizzed about possible RE5 DLC, Takeuchi replied it was something they were thinking about, adding, "We do get that question a lot, and people seem to want it, so it's possible that it's something we would like to respond to."

Currently, the team is focused on getting RE5 out the door (and hopefully minimizing long Devil May Cry 4 style load times). What's next for Takeuchi? The producer, while not confirming or announcing anything, did offer a very diplomatic comment regarding a possible remake of fan favourite Resident Evil 2. "You know, I think there is the demand for it. It's certainly something we would like to consider and think about," said Takeuchi, "but, quite frankly our hands are full with Resident Evil 5 right now, and trying to get that out of the door, so we're going to have to put all of our focus on Resident Evil 5 for the moment." Yeah, let the Capcom execs think about remakes.

Resident Evil 5 [Eurogamer via 1Up]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles