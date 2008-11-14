PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Resident Evil 5 Screens: Covered In Flying Zombie Bat Discharge

Sorry for the unsavoury headline, but, uh, we're pretty sure that's what's happening in the above picture. A zombie bat, flying around, covering heroine Sheva Alomar in...discharge. Maybe it's a marinade. Who knows. Oh, anyone disappointed at the lack of focus on zombie dirt bike riders in the headline - or the post itself - hit the link for the gallery, you'll find zombie dirt bike redemption inside.

