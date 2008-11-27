Resident Evil 5's Japanese Release Moved Forward

Capcom has confirmed that the Japanese release of Resident Evil 5 has been moved forward a week.

Instead of its original March 12, 2009 release, the game now hits Japanese retailers March 5, 2009. The reason Capcom gives is "due to shortened development time." So, this is a good thing, right? The game's Western release has not been altered, and RE5 will be out on March 13, Friday the 13th.

Capcom notes: "The change of the Japanese release date should not have a significant impact on overall sales."

