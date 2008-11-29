Resistance 2 Advertising Takes Over Dublin Newspapers

Sony scared the living shit out the nice folks in Dublin, today, with full page advertisements for Resistance 2 masquerading as front page stories declaring "America Under Attack!"

Kotakuite Cyruss sends us full scans of the four-page wrap-around that lovingly embraced the actual free Dublin morning papers Metro and Herald AM. Stories range from the front-page spectacular to a scientific analysis of the Chimera and a letter from the President of the United States to the American people, urging them to band together against the Chimera threat.

This is some of the most brilliant marketing I've seen in quite some time. I can't find anywhere on the front page where it says this is a joke, so not only will it sell the game, it'll move a ton of papers, meaning more advertising revenue for the free papers. Everybody wins - except poor America, of course. Screenies on the jump.