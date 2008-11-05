Resistance 2 Launch Day Screen Extravaganza

Insomniac's follow-up to the hands-down best launch title for the PlayStation 3 is in stores today, and in celebration we've been flooded with screenshots from Resistance 2. I'm heading out to pick up a copy later on in the afternoon, and the shots just make the wait even more painful. It's certainly a hell of a lot more colourful than the original, which was the poster child for the whole "Real is Brown" phenomenon that plagued the early lives of the current gen systems. Maybe I can convince Crecente I am sick so I can skip out early. Perhaps I shouldn't post said plan on the site he is the Managing Editor of. Damn.
Check out the screenies.
