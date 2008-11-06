PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Rock Band 2 Free DLC Hit With 'Unexpected Delay'

We know you're impatient for the twenty gratis songs that Harmonix is giving away to Rock Band 2 owners, as evidenced by the ton of foot-stomping e-mails you've sent. They're coming, as you probably know. They may just be coming a little later than expected, as the release of the songs from up and coming artists have hit an "unexpected delay."

Harmonix community honcho Sean Baptiste updates us on the status of the Rock Band freebies, writing on the game's official forums "We have hit an unexpected delay with getting the content online with Microsoft and are working diligently with them to get that resolved."

"We have suspended sending out the token codes until the content becomes available," Baptiste continues, explaining that the Harmonixers are "working our butts off" to get them online. Expect more info over the next day for Xbox 360 types, with news on the PlayStation 3 versions to come later.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles