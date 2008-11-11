Rock Band Devs Getting $US300 Million In Bonuses

It will be a very merry Christmas at the Rigopulos and Egozy households this year as the two Harmonix founders are about to have a December to remember — read: a new Lexus for the wife with obligatory gargantuan bow. In addition to rumoured Jelly of the Month Club memberships, Alex Rigopulos and Eran Egozy have been paid a $US150 million bonus for "exceeding performance targets" last quarter with Rock Band series.
Another $US150 million will be paid to the Harmonix dudes in 2009, making the total... carry the 1... an impressive $US300 million in bonuses from owner Viacom.
Given Sumner Redstone's current money issues with his other businesses (Midway, National Amusements) it may seem a little out of whack in terms of fund allocations, but a spokeswoman told Bloomberg "If they are making more money for us and we have to give a little back, that's OK."
Viacom to Pay $300 Million Bonus to `Rock Band' Maker [Bloomberg]
