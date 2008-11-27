Rock Band DLC's Worst Week Ever?

The newly announced DLC for Rock Band is certainly... eclectic. New Children of Bodom joins fresh Naked Brothers Band, all at reduced prices, a mix that Harmonix says is "keeping you on your toes."

There are nine new tracks coming the week of December 2nd, one of which is absolutely free. The rest will set you back just US99 cents (80 Microsoft Points) when they go live on Xbox Live Marketplace next Tuesday and the PlayStation Store next Thursday. Some, however, are for a limited time only.

• Children of Bodom - Are You Dead Yet? ($US.99/80 MSP)*

• Finley - Tutto E' Possibile ($US.99/80 MSP)*

• Platero y Tu - Hay Poco Rock N Roll ($US.99/80 MSP)*

• Squeeze - Tempted ($US.99/80 MSP)*

• Tokio Hotel - Ready, Set, Go ($US.99/80 MSP)*

• The All-American Rejects - Real World ($US.99/80 MSP)*

• Miranda Cosgrove - Headphones On (free)

• Naked Brothers Band - Body I Occupy ($US.99/80 MSP)

• Naked Brothers Band - I Don't Want to Go to School ($US.99/80 MSP)

Song titles marked with (*) are available at a reduced price for one month only, at which point we expect they'll revert to standard $US1.99 / 160 Microsoft Point prices.

Sooooo... what're you buyin'?