PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Rock Band Getting More Localised (ie Non-American) Songs

Just like SingStar has done with great success, Harmonix are now looking at increasing the number of localised tracks on the world's various Rock Band stores. That means more British bands, more German bands, more Swedish bands, more Australian bands, etc etc etc. Speaking with GameStop, Harmonix's Dan Teasdale (who is Australian, hence the Aussie slant on this) says:

I think there are bands that are big enough to survive, like Jet, Silverchair, that kind of stuff. I think is a no-brainer to put on the platform because they're known bands. I think it's more stuff like Regurgitator where nobody knows outside of Australia.

At the same time they fit it perfectly. That's one of the cool things about the music store, it's less risk for us than putting it on the disc so we can takes chances with Australian content, or unearthed content, kind of the same way we did Jimmy Buffet in the US. That was our first test of going a little outside what we'd usually do, and it went really well, so I think you'll see more stuff like that.

Well played, Harmonix. And Dan, may I make a suggestion? More Monty, please.

Q&A: Harmonix on The Beatles, AC/DC Live: Rock Band Track Pack [GameSpot]

Comments

  • Cameron @Cam

    Well they have to relase the f'ing game in Australia first!

    0
  • Rimfya Guest

    " I think it's more stuff like Regurgitator where nobody knows outside of Australia."

    You know what nobody knows IN Australia Dan? FRIGGIN ROCK BAND. Come home Dan and check it out.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles