Rock Band Special Edition Bundle Slashed To $US99

Starting a band and rocking the world got a hell of a lot cheaper today, as Harmonix, MTV Games and EA have dropped the price of the original Rock Band Special Edition bundle to just $US99.99 for the Wii and PlayStation 2. That includes Rock Band software, the drum kit, guitar controller and microphone, just in case there was any confusion there.

And, if you'd like to actually download some new music for your copy of Rock Band, the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions also got discounted, dropping to $US139.99. Not a bad deal, if you don't mind using last-gen instruments.

Oh yeah. The makers of Rock Band also want to gloat a bit, letting you know that, according to NPD, the original Rock Band was "the #1 title of 2008 year to date by revenue according to NPD."

