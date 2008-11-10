PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rockstar Exec 'Not Sure' About Xbox 360 DLC Release Date

That's right, Grand Theft Auto IV was numero uno in Japan with a bullet. The PS3 version of the Rockstar developed title edged out LittleBigPlanet in its debut week. Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser talked to Variety about releasing the game in Japan, pointing out that there is a rabid GTA fan base.

What's more, Houser added: "How it's sold there is as this American experience. I did a couple of press interviews and both the guys I spoke to very much liked that it features a foreigner as the lead. They said that's where GTA IV can really engage them. It feels like they're visiting American with him. That was really good to hear." Big American titties for everyone!

Houser also talks about the upcoming Xbox 360 DLC, saying he's "not sure" it will be out this year and is iffy about a Japan release. "It's going well. But we don't know a date," said Houser. "We hope to be announcing that in the next few weeks. We're still figuring out a few things. We're more focused on quality than dates, always have been. But the development is going really good."

