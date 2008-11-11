Rolling Stone's 50 Best Rock And Roll Video Games

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rolling Stone's list of The 50 Best Rock & Roll Video Games of all time starts off well enough, but as you can see by the image accompanying this post, things quickly start to go downhill. The fact that they had to include Spice World for the PlayStation, Britney's Dance Beat and the original 50 Cent title in their list just goes to show that maybe it's just too soon for this list. For every Guitar Hero and Parappa the Rapper in the list, there's a Wu-Tang Clan and KISS Psycho Circus lurking close by.

At least the list reads well, perfect for wasting time at work, and who knows? Maybe you'll find a few gems in here you've never heard of before. There was a Frankie Goes To Hollywood video game?


The 50 Best Rock & Roll Video Games [Rolling Stone]

