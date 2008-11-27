Rumour: Assassin's Creed 2 Goes Back To The Future

The follow up to Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed may be a much more modern affair, if Wedbush Morgan analyst Michael Pachter is correct. Pachter told us yesterday that the game will be set "hundreds of years in the future."

No, not our future, but several hundred years after the events of the the original, which was primarily set in the 12th century. Pachter dropped those details during a taping of GameTrailers' Bonus Round — in which I and Giant Bomb's Ryan Davis took part and futilely attempted to match wits — saying that Assassin's Creed 2, or whatever Ubisoft will eventually call it, might take place during the 1700s.

Host Geoff Keighley, Davis and I were more than a tad surprised to hear Pachter speak so casually (and seemingly knowledgeably) about the currently unannounced, but definitely in the works sequel. Pachter speculated that the game would take place during the events of the French Revolution, but didn't spill any further beans on the subject.

Pachter himself jokingly reiterated "I don't know shit about video games" during the show, which should begin airing on December 7 in anticipation of the Spike TV Video Game Awards. I'd tend to disagree, but we should take all of this with a grain of salt until Ubisoft confirms.

What do you think? Good choice or worst choice ever and Assassin's Creed 2 is now horribly doomed? Those are your two options, sorry.