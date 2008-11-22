Rumour: Game & Watch DS Collection Coming To North America

Is Nintendo of America bringing the Game & Watch Collection to the Nintendo DS? A brand new E-rating for the anthology recently appeared at the ESRB's web site, leading us to believe Nintendo may have plans to publish it stateside.

A collection was released under the same name in Japan last year, available only to members of the Japanese Club Nintendo program. It featured three of the fifteen published multi-screen Game & Watch games: Donkey Kong, Green House and Oil Panic.

Not bad for a "free" game, but given that previous Game & Watch Gallery collections featured up to eleven games (with revamped graphics) we wonder if Nintendo plans on selling it or giving it away via the American Club Nintendo.

Let's contact Nintendo to find out more!

