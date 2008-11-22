PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rumour: Gearbox Lays Off 26, Drops Aliens: Colonial Marines - Update: Gearbox President Responds

Update: Gearbox president Randy Pitchford tells us that the Sega published Aliens project is still on, that the independent developer has been undergoing "some transformative changes" resulting in "some talent changes." His full statement is after the original report.

  • Alex Guest

    I heard that Hayley's Comet is coming round at the same time Aliens: Colonial Marines is being released.

    0

