PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Rumour: Sega Drops Silicon Knights' Unannounced Game

The newest issue of US mag EGM, the one with Watchmen's Rorschach on the cover, contains a rumour that the unannounced game that Eternal Darkness and Too Human developer Silicon Knights is prepping for Sega may have to find a new home. The title is said to be looking for a new publisher but doesn't expound upon the reasoning for the alleged change.

Silicon Knights was reported to be working on a "third-person action/psychological thriller" and enjoying a long term relationship with Sega. It is also not ruling out revisiting Eternal Darkness.

We were told by Sega reps back in June to expect the unveiling of the Silicon Knights project "in the coming months" after a video, incorrectly identified to be that project, was leaked from market research firm Intellisponse.

We've contacted Sega reps to get confirmation on the rumoured change in plans.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles