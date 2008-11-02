PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Run or Shoot? Both!


This is the opening 5 minutes of Left 4 Dead and what can I say? You should watch it, it's very entertaining, very well acted, and would do the zombie genre proud if it were a film. Lots of guns blazing and some NSFW language if you're watching around others.

Left 4 Dead: Opening Cinematic [Gametrailers, thanks Breadtruck, who also advises the scene is downloadable via Steam]

