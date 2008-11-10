Russian Booth Babes Defy All Cold War Jokes

OK, last time we did this, we annihilated a web site. So this time, I'm hosting it as a gallery. Thank me later. But Russia just had Igromir 2008, which is its version of E3, more or less, and reader Innes noticed some fine photojournalism coming out of that.

Now, if E3 is reconsidering its toned-down, library-quiet, de-sexed version of this year's convention, might I suggest hiring some of these booth representatives from the former Soviet bloc. Holy Bolshevik. Thank God they're holding controllers, otherwise one would think this was the Bada Bing. But I'm sure there were huge developments and reveals and news out of this thing, and I think we should start covering it pronto.

So, so, so not NSFW (stupid double negative), even though there is no nudity (well, there's a bodypainted Far Cry leopard girl at the link, not in our gallery. But you can't really tell.)

Also, I'm using the pro-tip for caching pages suggested by reader Tom back during the Kezins Cosplay Cleavage Debacle. Not only that, it's referencing a Google-translated page. So hopefully we won't overwhelm some poor Russkie's bandwidth and we can all enjoy these images safely. The full gallery of 24 images is on the link.



