Ryu, Your Face Has Changed, Man

At Capcom's Street Fighter event in Tokyo over the weekend, there was an SF history exhibit that tracked Ryu's character art over the years from the original Street Fighter to SFIV — and all the sequels Capcom spun off in between. By this Capcom chart, there have been 15 incarnations of Ryu over the past twenty years. Think Capcom's stopping now? Ha, fat chance.「初代」から「ストIV」まで！ リュウの顔が20年で変わりすぎな件 [IT Media]