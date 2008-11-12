Ryu, Your Face Has Changed, Man

At Capcom's Street Fighter event in Tokyo over the weekend, there was an SF history exhibit that tracked Ryu's character art over the years from the original Street Fighter to SFIV — and all the sequels Capcom spun off in between. By this Capcom chart, there have been 15 incarnations of Ryu over the past twenty years. Think Capcom's stopping now? Ha, fat chance.「初代」から「ストIV」まで！ リュウの顔が20年で変わりすぎな件 [IT Media]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink