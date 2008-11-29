Sackboy In American Apparel Panty Ad

Does the cuteness of LittleBigPlanet know no bounds? Hipster publication VICE Magazine goes totally Sackboy cute crazy in its latest issue. There are Sackboy cover cuteness, Sackboy fashion photo-shoot cuteness and Sackboy American Apparel panty ads. Not sure if that's so cute. It's certainly not sexy, that's for damn sure. VICE magazine and Little Big Planet = LittleBigVice [Wonderland Blog]
