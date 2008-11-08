Sacred 2 DRM Encourages Sharing, Caring

With game publishers getting blasted over strict digital rights management solutions in their PC titles left and right these days, Ascaron and cdv Software Entertainment USA are taking a rather different approach. Rather than limit the number of times you can install the game on various machines, you'll be able to install Sacred 2: Fallen Angel on as many systems as you'd like as a sort of "Try Before You Buy" feature. Purchasers of retail or digital copies of the game can pass it around to friends, which lets them play the full version of the game for one calendar day before requiring they buy the title.

"We feel that consumers should have a right to choose, and this innovative system offers the perfect purchasing option for gamers," said Heiko tom Felde, Managing Director of ASCARON. "It's a great system for family and friends, allowing everyone the opportunity to try out the game and play together, then making a purchase decision."

Nifty, isn't it? Even if you're short on cash, you can always just stay up playing it for the full 24 hours. Sharing is caring, ladies and gentlemen. Makes me wanna hug somebody.

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel Introduces a Unique New "Try Before You Buy" Option

Innovative option allows consumers to share copies of the game with friends and family

November 7, 2008, Cary, NC - Looking to give consumers the most flexibility with their purchases of the Windows PC version of Sacred 2: Fallen Angel, cdv Software Entertainment USA and Ascaron Entertainment are pleased to announce the inclusion of an innovative "Try Before You Buy" system for their upcoming RPG game.

Using this innovative new feature, downloaded or purchased copies of the full game can be shared with friends and family, with these shared copies acting as full-featured demos for the duration of one calendar day. During the demo period the game is completely unlocked for single-player and LAN multiplayer modes. After the demo install expires the consumer has the option of purchasing the full game online, or simply uninstalling it. This, for example, allows consumers who purchased the full game in stores or via digital distribution channels, to share their game with friends, with those subsequent installs acting as time-limited "try before you buy" versions that allow gamers to enjoy almost all features found in the full game.

"We feel that consumers should have a right to choose, and this innovative system offers the perfect purchasing option for gamers," said Heiko tom Felde, Managing Director of ASCARON. "It's a great system for family and friends, allowing everyone the opportunity to try out the game and play together, then making a purchase decision."

"This innovative digital rights management solution raises the bar on how consumers can sample games before they buy them," added Mario Kroll, Director of Marketing and PR for cdv Software Entertainment USA. "Rather than showcasing only a limited character or content selection, as most traditional demos do, gamers can share and enjoy the full game experience, trying out the features that most appeal to them, and getting a true sense of the full game."

For more information about Sacred 2: Fallen Angel, please visit http://www.cdvus.com

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel is an Action-RPG with a rich story that takes place in a giant, open-ended and seamless world. This world contains hundreds of dungeons, treacherous opponents and a variety of challenging quests. Intelligent enemies, steadily adapting in number and difficulty based on player progress, challenge players in heroic single- and multiplayer battles.

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel provides numerous unique items that can be gathered in this mystical world. A deep reward system further enables advancements in character, individual attributes and character-specific fighting styles, each designed to keep players returning to the world of Sacred 2: Fallen Angel to discover what is around the next bend. Drop-in styled cooperative multiplayer gameplay ensures players will enjoy the game alone or seamlessly with friends at any time. Five unique multiplayer modes round out the experience and offer a refreshing, first-class gaming experience in Sacred 2: Fallen Angel.