Sacred 2 Trailer Lays It On A Bit Thick

There is a real air of YEAAAH! about this trailer for Ascaron's action prequel Sacred 2: Fallen Angel - as if they hired a 15 year old KISS fan to direct and kept him well stocked with energy drinks and popping candy.

A BARBARIAN GUY! Riding on the back of a TROLL! A CYBORG ANUBIS! With a frickin' LASER BEAM for an ARM! ARCHERY SUPERMODEL! YEAAAAAAAAH!

It all looks rather Mis-en-Cutscene, but there might be a few flashes of gameplay in there somewhere. If you squint. Looks like fun, all the same.