Sacred 2 Trailer Lays It On A Bit Thick

There is a real air of YEAAAH! about this trailer for Ascaron's action prequel Sacred 2: Fallen Angel - as if they hired a 15 year old KISS fan to direct and kept him well stocked with energy drinks and popping candy.
A BARBARIAN GUY! Riding on the back of a TROLL! A CYBORG ANUBIS! With a frickin' LASER BEAM for an ARM! ARCHERY SUPERMODEL! YEAAAAAAAAH!
It all looks rather Mis-en-Cutscene, but there might be a few flashes of gameplay in there somewhere. If you squint. Looks like fun, all the same.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink