PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Saints Row 2: Two Million Served (Well, Shipped)

THQ's financial results today were pretty glum. But there was one piece of good news tucked in amongst the studio closures and money losses: Saints Row 2. It was announced that the game has shipped over two million copies worldwide since launch. We know, that's shipped, not sold through to customers, but even if half the copies in the world are languishing unsold, that's still a million sales. Not bad considering we're still only around six months into the post-GTA IV era.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles